A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday about 10 weeks after police identified him as a suspect in a shooting on East Signal Drive in Rapid City that left a 6-year-old boy wounded.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety arrested Lyle Blue Legs III on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

At about 9 a.m. on May 26, a 6-year-old was found with a gunshot wound in a residence on the 100 block of East Signal Drive. The injury was non-life-threatening, but the boy was taken to the hospital.

Shortly after the shooting, RCPD released a security photo of a man allegedly fleeing the scene and asked the public's help in identifying him. Later that day, police identified Blue Legs as the person in the image.

Since Blue Legs is a minor, the RCPD said they are working through the channels of the juvenile justice system.

If Blue Legs faces charges for his alleged involvement and those charges are severe enough, his case could end up in adult court.

In South Dakota, minors 16 and over who are charged with a Class A, B, C, 1 or 2 felony are tried as adults.

Crimes such as murder, first-degree manslaughter and attempted murder fall within those parameters. However, aggravated assault does not.

A defendant can request a transfer to juvenile court. In that case, a transfer hearing is held before a judge, who can decide whether to move the case.

As of Friday afternoon, a search of South Dakota's court system did not show any pending charges against Blue Legs. Juvenile cases are not public.