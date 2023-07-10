A 21-year-old Rapid City man pleaded not guilty to murder on July 6 during his arraignment in Pennington County Court.

Duane Sierra is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Serena Spider on May 3.

After police responded to a report of gunshots at about 9 p.m., Spider was found unresponsive lying in the grass between LaCrosse Street and Brennan Avenue in Rapid City with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. Spider died at the hospital, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

Witnesses told police they saw a man matching Sierra's description run from the area after the gunshots. He was arrested in the 1400 block of Cambell Street.

A grand jury indicted Sierra on May 17 with first-degree murder and — in the alternative — second-degree murder. If the case goes to trial, a jury will be asked to deliberate both counts, but Sierra cannot be convicted of both.

First-degree murder involves premeditation. The minimum sentence is life in prison and the maximum is death and up to a $50,000 fine.

Second-degree murder is killing someone without premeditation but "by an act imminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life." Second-degree murder also carries a mandatory minimum life sentence and the possibility of a $50,000 fine, but the state cannot pursue the death penalty.

Sierra first appeared for an arraignment on May 15, but told the judge he didn't understand his rights, according to Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Kevin Krull. The arraignment was then rescheduled and completed on July 6.

Sierra is scheduled to appear in court at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 for a status hearing. He is held on a $500,000 cash only bond.