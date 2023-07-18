A federal judge sentenced a 27-year-old man on Monday to four years in prison and three years of supervised release for an assault that fractured a woman's skull about a year ago in Pine Ridge.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Terrance Fisherman for assault resulting in serious bodily injury. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and up to a $250,000 fine.

Fisherman pleaded guilty to the charge on April 14, and admitted he assaulted the woman on June 28, 2022. The document he signed to establish his guilt did not explicitly explain how he assaulted her.

However, the original indictment against him alleged he strangled the woman and hit her with a hammer. He was accused of also assaulting her with a knife the day prior, and assaulting her five months before that.

According to court documents, someone called 911 at about 12:30 a.m. on June 28. An Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety officer came and found the victim in a bedroom bleeding from the head and "in destress."

A scan of her head at the Indian Health Services Hospital in Pine Ridge showed a skull fracture and other wounds to her head and knee.

If the case had gone to trial, the government planned to call a doctor to the stand to testify to the severity of the injuries.

A federal grand jury originally indicted Fisherman on July 21, 2022 with assault by strangulation and suffocation, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to an intimate partner.

As part of the plea deal, the government dismissed all but the serious bodily injury count.

Fisherman is held at the Pennington County Jail awaiting transport to a federal prison.