The man who shot and killed a 16-year-old Rapid City girl was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison with 10 suspended for first-degree manslaughter.

Nathaniel Gray Eagle, now 21, was 19 on Aug. 27. 2021, the day he brought a gun to an apartment near north Maple Avenue and Surfwood Drive. The choice ultimately ended with the death of 16-year-old McKenzie Garreaux, who had been reported missing just a week earlier.

After drinking multiple shots of liquor and using methamphetamine, Gray Eagle brought the gun out and began to play with it, according to Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Adam Shiffermiller.

At some point, Gray Eagle shot Garreaux. Shiffermiller said Gray Eagle may not have intended to kill Garreaux, but he intended the actions that led to it.

After the shooting, Gray Eagle fled the scene. He disposed of the gun near the apartment complex, went to his adopted mother's to change clothes, and then went to a hotel on E. North Street where his grandmother was staying.

Shiffermiller said Gray Eagle "assumed" someone else would call 911. His defense attorney, Elizabeth Regalado, pointed out there was a 34-year-old woman present during the shooting and her client "genuinely" thought she would call.

The shooting was ultimately reported around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2021. When police arrived, Garreaux was still alive, but she died at the hospital.

Law enforcement arrested Gray Eagle later that day, and he was charged with first-degree manslaughter. Regalado played a video of the arrest at Wednesday's sentencing.

Gray Eagle was extremely emotional and nearly incoherent as police surrounded him in the hotel room. He sobbed and repeated "I'm so sorry" and "I didn't mean to" multiple times. He also asked whether she was okay.

Regalado presented the video as evidence to Gray Eagle's remorse, and she said he never expressed any concern for himself during his interview at the Criminal Investigations Division at the Public Safety Building.

"He was behaving in a reckless manner, and he understands that," Regalado said.

Garreaux's mother, Kristine Martinez, tearfully took the stand at the hearing and asked Gray Eagle to "please look at me."

"I don't even hate you, but you don't know what you took from me," she said. "You took my whole life from me. That was my baby."

Shiffermiller referenced letters from family and friends wrote about Garreaux, describing her as a light. He said it was "striking" the impact she had on people.

Regalado said there was "no question" Garreaux was a "beautiful, kind, caring young woman, and she didn't deserve what happened to her."

Gray Eagle spoke briefly.

"I never meant to hurt Mckenzie. I should have never had a gun. I think about it every day, and I'm sorry for doing that," he said.

Gray Eagle pleaded guilty to the charge on April 17, a week before his trial was scheduled to begin.

In the plea agreement, the state agreed to recommend a 25-year sentence with 10 years suspended, and drop four pending misdemeanor cases against Gray Eagle for second-degree petty theft, obstruction, possession of alcohol by a minor, and disorderly conduct.

Although the defense and the state agreed on the sentence, the ultimate decision sat with Circuit Court Judge Robert Gusinsky.

After hearing argument from both sides of the courtroom, Gusinsky opted to impose the sentence in the plea agreement. He called the case a "tragedy."

"This is what we deal with when you mix guns and alcohol and drugs and parents abandoning their children," Gusinsky said.

Regalado said Gray Eagle was "dealt a pretty raw hand from the beginning." He was born with meth in his system to parents who "didn't want him."

During his childhood, he was lost in the foster system for a year, was hospitalized for mental health at the ages of 13, 14, 17 and 18. His three attempts to pass ninth grade failed, and he has an IQ of 73, according to Regalado.

"Nate really didn't have anything," she said.

At the time of the shooting, he was homeless and "afraid to go to sleep" and would use meth to stay awake and avoid being robbed.

Regalado said the scene of the shooting itself was "a recipe for disaster from the beginning." The apartment was a place "where kids could do drugs with impunity" and people were "chronically in and out."

Gusinsky said the case is an example that drugs are not a victimless crime.

"We need to stop the notion that drugs are victimless offenses," he said. "The vast majority of violent offenses that we see here in our community are drug-related."