Calling the allegations against him "very violent," Magistrate Judge Janki Sharma Tuesday morning set bond at $100,000 cash only for a Rapid City man accused of assaulting and raping a woman he reportedly did not know.

Damon Mesteth, 46, was arrested Saturday after he allegedly held a screwdriver to a woman's throat, raped her, and punched her face until she "saw black," Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Brandy Rhead told the judge, adding the two were allegedly strangers.

Mesteth appeared in Pennington County Court Tuesday morning charged in a criminal complaint with second-degree rape, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, interference with emergency communication, and obstruction.

The complaint alleges he prevented the victim from calling for help, and obstructed, impaired or hindered the actions of first responders.

Second-degree rape — which involves the use of force — is the most severe form of rape against an adult in South Dakota. It is class 1 felony with a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Aggravated assault is a class 3 felony with a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

Interference with emergency communication and obstruction are both class 1 misdemeanors each with a maximum sentence of one year in the county jail and up to a $2,000 fine.

When Sharma asked Mesteth if he understood the charges against him, he said he didn't because "it didn't happen."

Sharma again explained the charges, and Mesteth acknowledged he understood them, the potential penalties, and his rights.

The state asked for a $10,000 cash only bond. Ryan Sutton with the Public Defender's Office asked the judge to set bond at $1,000 cash only.

Sutton said Mesteth has lived in Rapid City his whole life and is not a flight risk. He also noted Mesteth has family who also live in Rapid City, including his brother and aunt.

Before setting his bond at $100,000 cash only, Sharma said she was surprised the state asked for "only" $10,000.

Sharma also ordered Mesteth have no contact with the alleged victim. If he posts bond, he is to wear an ankle monitor and show up at the 24/7 Program twice a day for a breathalyzer. The judge referenced Mesteth's alleged blood alcohol concentration of .247 at the time of his arrest.

Mesteth is scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m. Aug. 9 for a preliminary hearing. The state will present evidence before a judge, who will determine if there is enough evidence to formally charge Mesteth.

If a grand jury hears the case before that date, the court will cancel the preliminary hearing.