A 46-year-old Rapid City man appeared in Pennington County Court Friday afternoon for his arraignment on allegations he threatened, beat and raped woman to whom he was a stranger.

Damon Mesteth appeared before Circuit Court Judge Matt Brown on charges of second-degree rape, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and interference with emergency communication.

Brown entered not guilty pleas on Mesteth's behalf.

The alleged rape occurred on July 22 in Rapid City. Deputy Pennington County States Attorney Brandy Rhead told a magistrate judge at Mesteth's initial appearance and bond hearing that he held a screwdriver to the woman's throat, raped her and punched her in the face until she "saw black."

The state also alleged Mesteth stopped the woman from calling for help.

Second-degree rape — which involves the use of force — is the most severe form of rape against an adult in South Dakota. It is class 1 felony with a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Aggravated assault is a class 3 felony with a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

Interference with emergency communication is a class 1 misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of one year in the county jail and up to a $2,000 fine.

The state filed a document showing a felony DUI conviction against Mesteth from 2010.

If he is convicted on the new charges and the states proves he was in fact convicted of a past felony, the rape count penalty would increase to a maximum of life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. The aggravated assault penalty would increase to a maximum of 20 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.

Brown read Mesteth his rights at the hearing and informed him of the potential penalties upon conviction. Mesteth acknowledged he understood his rights and the charges.

The court set a status hearing for 3 p.m. on Oct. 6. Mesteth's bond is currently set at $100,000 cash only.