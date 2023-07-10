A federal judge sentenced a Rapid City man to six years in prison and 10 years of supervised release Monday for receipt of obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children, which included sex dolls and computer-generated images of child pornography.

"There's nothing small about a six-year prison sentence," U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken said.

Michael Quincy, 38, pleaded guilty to the charge on March 29. It carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years and up to a $250,000 fine. Viken did not fine Quincy because a fine would "serve no purpose" and Quincy is legally indigent and unable to pay a fine.

Viken did order he pay $100 to the federal Crime Victims Fund. The amount is required for every federal felony conviction.

Quincy was arrested on May 24, 2022 when a Rapid City Police Department detective at the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC) received a tip in January 2022 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Searches of multiple devices uncovered over 600 images.

On his phone, law enforcement found 113 images of computer-generated child pornography, two images of child pornography and 42 images of realistic child sex dolls. On his laptop, he had 465 images of computer-generated child pornography, evidence of modifying video games so characters become nude children, and files with known child pornography terms.

A federal grand jury originally charged Quincy with receipt of child pornography as well, but the government agreed to drop the charge in exchange for the guilty plea.

Both the government and the defense asked the judge to sentence Quincy to six years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

In Quincy's case, Viken called the six-year sentence a "well-reasoned joint recommendation" and chose to sentence below what federal guidelines recommended.

Federal sentencing guidelines recommended Viken sentence Quincy between eight and 10 years.

The guidelines take into account factors such as criminal history, personal history, and the characteristics of the crime. In Quincy's case, he received reductions for taking responsibility, not distributing the images, and saving the government the cost of trial.

Increases in his guideline range stemmed from Quincy attempting to delete images, the number of images he possessed, and images depicting prepubescent children and violence.

Federal sentencing guidelines are designed to create uniformity across the country, but Viken noted judges are not bound to follow them.

Viken told Quincy, "clearly you are very remorseful for this."

Thomas Diggins, Quincy's defense attorney, also said he is remorseful and "has mental health issues that he knows he needs to address."

Quincy said he has no intention of repeating the crime. He said if he were able to walk out of the courtroom, "the first thing I would do is go straight to therapy."

Viken said treatment and therapy are "critical" to Quincy's success once he gets out of prison.

Other than Quincy, his attorney, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Collins, no one else testified at the hearing.

Quincy is held at the Pennington County Jail awaiting transportation to a federal prison.