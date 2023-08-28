Detectives found the body of a missing 71-year-old Rapid City man near the Rushmore Crossing shopping area Friday — 15 days after he was last seen alive on video footage at the northside Walmart.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, someone reported Kenneth Bauer's disappearance Aug. 17, telling police they last saw him Aug. 10 at his residence about a mile south of Walmart.

He was officially listed as a missing person Aug. 21.

On Friday, Aug. 25, detectives got video footage dated Aug. 10 from Walmart that showed Bauer. From there, he headed east.

After a search of the area, detectives found his body about a mile from Walmart at the edge of a body of water south of Scheels.

There were no preliminary signs of trauma or other foul play on Bauer's body, according to the RCPD, but his death is under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled.