The Pennington County State's Attorney's Office released a statement Wednesday confirming the office is reviewing a state investigation into allegations of sexual assault involving the Mitchell Post 18 American Legion baseball team.

The alleged illegal activity occurred in Pennington County, falling within the office's jurisdiction.

Pennington County State's Attorney Lara Roetzel told the Journal her office received the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation's report on Friday, July 14.

The Wednesday press release stated there is no definite timeline on how long the review will take, but the office will provide further information as it's available.

"We appreciate your understanding in this highly sensitive matter," the statement read.

The Mitchell Baseball Association, which oversees the club, suspended Post 18's season on June 29.

On July 12 the organization briefly reinstated the club, but after learning new information later on that day it officially terminated the campaign on July 13.

The decision eliminated Mitchell from this weekend's State Regional Tournament and the Class A State Legion Tournament from July 25-29 in Yankton.