A federal judge in Rapid City sentenced a Montana man to three years in federal prison Monday afternoon for trafficking eagle parts.

A federal jury found Harvey Hugs, 59, of Hardin, Montana, guilty in February of three counts of violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act in 2020 after a two-day trial at the federal courthouse in Rapid City.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Hugs to one year in prison and one year of supervised release for each violation. The prison sentences will run consecutively, but the supervised release will run concurrently.

Viken also ordered Hugs to pay a routine $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims fund, a standard and mandatory ruling.

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act was enacted in 1940. The act prohibits the possession, use and sale of eagles or their feathers and parts.

Exceptions to the act include the use of eagles by Native Americans. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service operates the National Eagle Repository as a clearinghouse for eagles and eagle parts to provide Native Americans with eagle feathers for religious and cultural use.

The maximum penalty for each violation of the act is two years in a federal prison, up to a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release.

According the U.S. Attorney's Office, Montana authorities received information in February 2020 that Hugs was involved in trafficking golden eagle feathers.

Between Aug. 20, 2020 and Nov. 3, 2020, law enforcement recorded phone calls and text messages in which Hugs offered to sell various eagle feathers.

On two separate occasions, he sold golden eagle tails for several hundred dollars each. On a third occasion, Hugs sold a set of golden eagle wings and a gold eagle tail for $1,000. He then shipped the feathers to South Dakota.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Hugs' Montana home on March 3, 2021. They seized multiple items, including additional eagle tails and wings.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Forensics Lab in Ashland, Oregon determined that the items from Hugs' home genetically matched items he sold and shipped during the case.

He was arrested in Billings, Montana by U.S. Marshals in June 2022 and appeared in court in Rapid City in July 2022.