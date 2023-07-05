A 20-year-old Rapid City man accused of a Saturday night stabbing murder will be held without bond, Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue determined at his initial appearance on Wednesday morning in Pennington County Court.

Caesar Duran was arrested for second-degree murder after he allegedly fatally stabbed 19-year-old Tyler LaForge following an argument around 10:45 p.m. Saturday along Highway 16 near Keystone.

According to law enforcement, four people rode in a Jeep Cherokee travelling down the highway when the vehicle pulled over. The two men got out and argued before LaForge was stabbed, according to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

With LaForge back in the vehicle, the group called 911 and began to drive to the hospital.

Law enforcement met the vehicle and did CPR on LaForge. An ambulance rushed him to the hospital, but he ultimately died of his injuries. Investigators worked through the night to find Duran and interview witnesses.

In South Dakota law, second-degree murder is "perpetrated by any act imminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life." A class B felony, second-degree murder carries a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison and the possibility of up to a $50,000 fine.

Unlike first-degree murder, second-degree murder is without any premeditation and cannot be punished with the death penalty.

Duran's past convictions in South Dakota are limited to misdemeanor traffic violations.

In March 2022, he was arrested for misdemeanor simple assault, impersonation to deceive law enforcement and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, but the state dismissed the case a month later.

Duran is scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m. on July 20 for a preliminary hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to officially charge Duran.

The hearing will be cancelled if a grand jury hears evidence and decides to indict Duran.