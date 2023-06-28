Nicholas Tilsen, CEO and President of NDN Collective, appeared in Pennington County Court Wednesday morning to face a misdemeanor charge for allegedly threatening another community organizer over the phone last month.

Tilsen told Magistrate Judge Janki Sharma he understood the charges and potential penalties upon conviction: up to one year in the Pennington County Jail and a $2,000 fine. The judge entered a no guilty plea on his behalf.

The state did not object to Tilsen staying out of jail on his own recognizance as the case continues, as long as he abides by the law and does not contact the person he allegedly threatened over the phone.

According to law enforcement reports filed with the June 20 charging documents, the alleged victim was holding a campaign sign for a candidate running in the Ward 4 City Council race on May 27 at the intersection of N. Lacrosse and Anamosa Streets when an opposing candidate confronted him and became "angry."

He then received a call from Tilsen, who he said he had never met. However, he told police he knew Tilsen did not like him because of his actions in the community and how he dealt with a particular event last year.

According to a transcript of the more than eight-minute call, Tilsen said he was looking for the man and called him a "sell out".

Tilsen asked the man to sit down "face to face" for a conversation, which he declined to do.

"Either you sit down with me, or you stop, or when I [expletive] find you I am just going to [expletive] you up. Those are your options," the transcript read.

Circuit Court Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle granted the man's request for a temporary protection order against Tilsen for stalking on May 31. After a hearing on June 9, the judge signed a permanent protection order, which will last through Dec. 9.

The order prevents Tilsen from going within 100 yards of the man, contacting, threatening or harassing him. The protection order is layered on top of the no contact order Sharma ordered Wednesday morning.

Tilsen is scheduled to appear in court for a status hearing at 1 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Tilsen declined the Journal's request for comment following the hearing.

The case comes about seven months after the state dismissed charges Tilsen faced after a protest at Mount Rushmore when former President Donald Trump visited on July 4, 2020.