A 21-year-old Oglala man pleaded not guilty last week to charges alleging he kidnapped and sexually abused a woman in December 2022.

A federal grand jury indicted Drace Dreaming Bear on March 23 with three counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of kidnapping. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested him the next day in Pine Ridge.

The indictment alleges Dreaming Bear kidnapped, confined and then used force to sexually assault the woman between Dec. 3, 2022 and Dec. 4, 2022.

He pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann June 7 at the federal courthouse in Rapid City.

After a June 9 hearing, Wollmann allowed Dreaming Bear's release pending trial. He is not to have any contact with the alleged victim, not consume alcohol and must remain within the state.

Aggravated sexual abuse and kidnapping both carry a maximum of life in a federal prison, up to a $250,000 fine and five years to life on supervised release.

Dreaming Bear's trial date is set for Aug. 15, 2023 if neither the government or the defense requests continuances.