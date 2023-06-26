A 31-year-old Rapid City man pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon to fourth-degree rape, the second rape case brought against him.

In an April 26 indictment, David Poor Bear is charged with allegedly raping a juvenile on Sept. 4, 2022. The alleged victim was 15 at the time. Fourth-degree rape is defined as sexual penetration with a minor between the ages of 13 and 16 by a person more than three years older.

Poor Bear appeared in court Friday through video conference from the jail with his attorney at his side.

Fourth-degree rape is a class 3 felony with a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine. However, the state filed information with the indictment showing Poor Bear has two prior felony convictions — grand theft in 2014 and sliming by inmate in 2016.

If the state is able to prove the prior convictions belong to Poor Bear, a fourth-degree rape sentence would increase to a class 2 felony, which carries a maximum of 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Poor Bear told Circuit Court Judge Joshua Hendrickson he understood the charges against him and the potential penalties.

The other case pending against Poor Bear has 11 counts — two of which are rape allegations.

A Feb. 22 indictment charged Poor Bear with two counts of second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, aggravated assault, child abuse, two counts of criminal solicitation, and several misdemeanors. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Second-degree rape is defined as sexual penetration with an adult through the use of force, coercion, or threats of immediate and great bodily injury. It is a class 1 felony with a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

If the state is able to prove the two prior felonies, the penalty would increase to a possible life sentence and up to a $50,000 fine.

Second-degree kidnapping and aggravated assault are both class 3 felonies with a maximum of 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine. With the prior felonies, the maximum would increase to up to 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Child abuse is class 4 felony with a maximum of 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine. Criminal solicitation is a class 5 felony with a maximum of 5 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Those could increase to a maximum of 15 years and a $30,000 fine and 10 years and a $20,000 fine, respectively.

Poor Bear was scheduled to go to trial on the case this week, but a recent attorney change delayed the trial. Paul Winter, his current and third attorney in the case, told Hendrickson he needed some time to prepare for a trial.

Poor Bear has sent several letters to the court throughout his cases complaining of his representation. He wrote in one letter the attorney representing him wanted him to enter a plea deal, and he wanted to take the case to trial.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 3:15 p.m. on July 10 for a status hearing in both cases.