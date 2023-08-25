Two men arrested for aggravated assault Tuesday night told a detective they saw the alleged victim raping a woman near the bike path in Rapid City before they attacked him, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in their case.

Ashton High Hawk, 18, and Arlyn Primeaux, 29, both of Rapid City, made their first appearance Thursday morning in Pennington County Court before Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue. During the hearing, Bogue set High Hawk's bond at $5,000 cash only and Primeaux's at $1,000 cash only.

According to the affidavit filed by a Rapid City Police Department detective, Primeaux and High Hawk said they witnessed a man raping a woman as they were walking along the bike path Tuesday night. After getting the man to leave, they decided to go after him.

Primeaux allegedly pushed him down and High Hawk began fighting him, according to the report. When the man got on top of High Hawk, Primeaux allegedly hit him in the head and neck with a baseball bat. The man then turned towards Primeaux, and High Hawk allegedly stabbed him in the back, piercing a lung.

The person who Primeaux and High Hawk said they saw being sexually assaulted did not want to talk to investigators but "did make some statements that were consistent with being raped."

Both Primeaux and High Hawk said they understand the charges against them and the potential penalties — up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

When discussing bond, Public Defender Adam Bryson, noted that High Hawk is a student at Central High School, and a high bond could prevent him from continuing his education and have "detrimental effects" on his future.

Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Braedon Houdek noted that High Hawk was wearing an ankle monitor for a pending simple assault case when he was arrested Tuesday. The ankle monitor led police to him, Primeaux, and the supposed rape victim on an island in Rapid Creek near the Memorial Park pond, according to police reports.

Houdek asked the state to set Primeaux's bond at $2,000 cash only. He noted Primeaux has three other pending cases against him for possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct and trespassing. Bryson said Primeaux is a day laborer who does not have money for bond. He noted Primeaux has lived in Rapid City for 12 years and has family in town.

Bogue said he set Primeaux's bond at a lower amount because he had a different role in the alleged attack, using a baseball bat rather than a knife.

High Hawk is scheduled to appear at the Pennington County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. on Sept. 6. Primeaux's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. that same morning.

At a preliminary hearing, the state presents evidence to a judge, who decides if there is enough to formally charge the men. If a grand jury hears evidence before that date, the court will cancel the preliminary hearing.

Note: A mugshot of High Hawk was not available through the Pennington County Jail website.