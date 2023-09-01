One year and one day since 61-year-old Shirley Bartolotta was found dead in her home in Valley Village Mobile Home Park in Box Elder, a 48-year-old man admitted to beating her to death.

Jamie Prince entered a guilty but mentally ill plea to first-degree manslaughter Friday morning before Pennington County Circuit Court Judge Matt Brown. He admitted to killing Bartolotta on Aug. 31, 2022 with his bare hands in the heat of passion and in a cruel and unusual manner.

Prince was originally charged with first-degree murder after his arrest in September 2022, according to previous reports.

As part of the plea agreement, the state agreed to recommend not more than 40 years in prison. First-degree manslaughter has a statutory maximum of life in prison.

The judge is not required by law to stay within the limits on sentencing agreed upon in a plea agreement, but in this case, Brown agreed to bound himself to the agreement and stated he would not sentence Jumping Eagle to more than 40 years.

Jumping Eagle's defense still has the opportunity to ask for a sentence less than the state's recommendation. His defense attorney, Matt Laidlaw, said he plans to do so.

In order for Jumping Eagle to enter a guilty but mentally ill plea, he underwent an evaluation by a doctor who determined he was mentally ill at the time he killed Bartolotta.

Jumping Eagle is still subject to the same potential punishment as someone who is not mentally ill. However, the Department of Corrections could transfer him to a Department of Social Services facility if its needed for treatment.

Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Jason Thomas read the factual basis for Jumping Eagle's plea, which provides the essential facts Jumping Eagle admitted to.

The document stated Jumping Eagle used his fists and hands to beat Bartolotta, and the assault killed her. Afterwards, Jumping Eagle called his father and an ex-girlfriend. He admitted to killing Bartolotta and expressed remorse.

Jumping Eagle fidgeted with his hands and looked down as he heard Thomas read the document aloud.

Bartolotta's brother, Paul Fiddler, spoke after Jumping Eagle entered his plea. He read from a document he wrote the day before the hearing — the one year anniversary of his sister's death.

"Today is the last day I got to hear my sister's voice," he read, adding that the day of the hearing is the day he showed up to her residence hoping it wasn't his sister who was dead.

He described her as "a caretaker" with a "soul-healing laugh."

Fiddler said he lost his father and a brother early in life, and another brother later on. He said he would "never understand" why Prince thought it was his place to take another sibling from the family.

He said he understood the agreement the state made to not recommend more than 40 years, but he said Prince doesn't deserve to live a healthy life when he "stripped that of an individual who deserved that and so much more."

Prince's sentencing is scheduled before Judge Brown at 9 a.m. on Dec. 12.

Thomas said he anticipates five people will speak at the hearing on behalf of Bartolotta.