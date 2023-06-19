A 40-year-old Rapid City man pleaded not guilty June 15 in Pennington County Court to first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping of a 10-year-old.

A Pennington County grand jury charged Clinton Bruguier on May 10. He was arrested on April 24, a day after he allegedly committed the crimes.

In South Dakota, first-degree rape is sexual penetration of a child under the age of 13. Second-degree kidnapping is holding a person for the purpose of committing a felony.

Under South Dakota law, penalties for people labeled as habitual offenders increase from their standard minimums and maximums. According to information the state filed alongside the indictment, Bruguier has three prior felonies.

In July 2006, he was convicted of third-degree burglary in Pennington County; in January 2011, he was convicted of a felony DUI in Minnehaha County; and in April 2022, he was convicted of possession of a controlled drug or substance in Wyoming, according to the document.

If the state is able to prove Bruguier was in fact convicted of those felonies, the potential sentence he'd face for the kidnapping charge would increase from a class 3 felony with a maximum of 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine to a class 1 felony with a maximum of fifty years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Felonies committed by habitual offenders can only increase up to a class C felony, so the penalty for first-degree rape — a class C felony — would remain at a maximum of life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Bruguier is scheduled to appear in court at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 for a motions hearing. He is held at the jail on a $500,000 cash only bond.