After his arrest for allegedly driving drunk, purposely hitting a man with a vehicle, taking police on a high speed chase through Rapid City and then lying about his name, a 28-year-old Rapid City man appeared in Pennington County Court Tuesday morning.

Craig Returns From Scout was arrested on June 16 for impersonation to deceive law enforcement, DUI, eluding law enforcement and aggravated assault. He also had five outstanding warrants for a DUI; obstruction and possession of stolen property; obstruction and simple assault; sexual contact with a child under 16; and simple assault against a law enforcement officer.

Magistrate Judge Tod Hyronimus set his bond at $15,000 cash only in the new case.

According to law enforcement reports, the alleged assault victim was at a stop sign at the intersection of N. 5th Street and New York Street around 7:30 p.m. June 16 when he saw a woman get pushed out a vehicle parked in the Minneluzahan Senior Center.

He ran to go help the woman, and a grey 2013 Hyundai Veloster left the parking lot. The man followed the Hyundai on foot as it headed west on New York Street. When he was behind the car — which stopped at the 5th Street light — it backed up and hit him. The man flew into the air, according to witnesses.

His injuries were minor, according to a report.

Returns From Scout, the alleged driver, then led law enforcement on a highspeed chase after an officer tried to pull him over as he drove north on Haines Avenue near Pahasapa Road.

With police in tow, Returns From Scout allegedly drove east on Mall Drive and turned south on E. North Street before getting onto I-90 and heading east. According to the reports, the chase reached up to approximately 90 mph on Mall Drive. At one point, Returns From Scout drove through a red light going over 75 mph.

As the chase continued on the interstate, Returns From Scout managed to evade spike strips the South Dakota Highway Patrol set up near mile marker 61.

When it got up to the spike strips, the Hyundai swerved, descended into the ditch, drove through the grass and reentered the interstate. One officer attempted a "tactical vehicle intervention" — also known as a pit maneuver — to stop the car. That failed, and Returns From Scout crossed the median and started to head west on I-90.

After a second TVI, the vehicle came to a stop and Returns From Scout surrendered, sticking his hands through the sunroof. Police found a bottle of vodka under the driver's seat.

According to police reports, Returns From Scout allegedly told the officer who arrested him "I'm drunk" when she asked for his name, he allegedly told another officer his name was Holiday and his birthday was in 2009.

Law enforcement identified Returns From Scout based on prior booking photos, according to police.

Returns From Scout is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10:50 a.m. on July 5. The state will present evidence to a judge, who will determine if there is enough evidence for the state to officially charge Returns From Scout.

The hearing will be cancelled if a grand jury hears the case before that date.