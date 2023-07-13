A Rapid City man appeared in Pennington County court Thursday after he was charged with aggravated child abuse.

A grand jury indicted Derek Johnson, 28, on July 5. The charges alleged he abused a five-year-old child on April 30th.

Aggravated child abuse is abuse of a child under the age of seven. It's a class 3 felony with a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

Johnson made his initial appearance Thursday morning before Magistrate Judge Sarah Morrison, who considered bond in his case. When his arrest warrant was issued, Circuit Court Judge Matt Brown set Johnson's bond at $3,000 cash only.

A woman spoke before the court and asked the judge to consider lowering the bond, so Johnson is able to provide support to her and her children.

Elizabeth Regalado, magistrate supervisor at the Pennington County Public Defender's Office, told the judge Johnson has worked at the same job for six years and has "a lot of ties" to the community.

Regalado said Johnson has counseling and parenting classes scheduled in the coming weeks. She asked the judge to consider lowering the bond, so Johnson is able to support the children.

Morrison kept bond at $3,000 cash only. Johnson is held with no bond for an alleged bond violation in a separate case. Morrison said he will be able to address bond in both cases at his next court hearing Aug. 29 at 9 a.m.