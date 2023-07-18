A Pennington County Judge set bail at $20,000 cash only for a 21-year-old Rapid City man accused of hitting a woman in the head with a hammer Sunday afternoon in a "random" attack, according to the state.

Carlitos Roubideaux appeared before Magistrate Judge Todd Hyronimus on Tuesday for his initial appearance in court after his Sunday arrest for aggravated assault.

Aggravated assault is a class 3 felony with a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

According to police reports, the alleged victim, two other women, and Roubideaux were driving in a vehicle in the area of North Lacrosse and East Monroe streets going about 35 mph when Roubideaux jumped out.

One of the women was afraid Roubideaux would go to her apartment on East Philadelphia Street and break things. The three women went to the apartment. Roubideaux was allegedly inside and yelling at the women to not come in.

When the alleged victim — who didn't live at the apartment — got the door open, Roubideaux hit her in the head with a hammer. She told police she personally did not know him.

Police arrested Roubideaux shortly after on East Denver Street near the Maverick Gas Station in north Rapid City.

Roubideaux told Hyronimus on Tuesday he understood his rights, the charges and the potential penalties he could face if convicted.

The state asked for a $20,000 cash only bond. Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Brandy Rhead called Roubideaux a danger to the community.

Ryan Sutton with the public defender's office said Roubideaux has a job in the community, and his parents and siblings live in Rapid City.

Sutton asked the judge to set a personal recognizance bond in Roubideaux's case so he can be transferred to Meade County where he has pending cases for a DUI and an alleged failure to appear in court.

Hyronimus said he was "not comfortable" with a personal recognizance bond before setting it at $20,000 cash only. Hyronimus also ordered Roubideaux have no contact with the alleged victim.

Roubideaux is scheduled to appear in court at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 for a preliminary hearing where the state will present evidence before a judge, who will determine if there is enough evidence to formally charge Roubideaux.

If a grand jury hears evidence before that date, the court will cancel the hearing.