A 49-year-old Black Hawk man, who faces similar charges in state court, pleaded not guilty June 9 to a federal indictment charging him with receipt and possession of child pornography.

A federal grand jury indicted Matthew Ratliff May 18. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann at the federal courthouse in Rapid City the following day for his arraignment.

The federal charges alleged Ratliff received child pornography on June 16, 2022 and possessed it on April 26.

Each charge holds a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine. A judge can also order restitution.

At his arraignment, the government asked Wollmann to detain Ratliff pending trial. The defense did not object.

Ratliff is held at the Pennington County Jail where he was booked on April 26 on a state charge for allegedly possessing, manufacturing or distributing child pornography, which is a class 4 felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.

His bond in that case was set at $10,000 cash or surety. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on June 5.

Ratliff is scheduled to appear in Pennington County Court at 3:15 p.m. on July 24 for a status hearing.

A trial in his federal case is scheduled to begin Aug. 15 if Ratliff does not reach a plea agreement with the government by July 28.