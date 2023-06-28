The Rapid City Police Department on Tuesday launched a new feature on its website that will allow the public to see daily police calls-for-service throughout Rapid City.

The call-for-service log is available on the homepage of the RCPD’s website RapidCityPolice.org in both desktop and mobile formats.

Information provided on the log will include call type, a general location of the call, and the disposition of how the call was resolved by police. Information in the log is updated every four hours.

“We understand that the public is very interested in public safety within our community,” Assistant Chief of Police Scott Sitts said in a statement. “This new log will allow members of the public to see up-to-date information about the calls that their police officers are being dispatched to every day.”