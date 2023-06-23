Michael Red Cloud, 31, pleaded guilty Friday morning in federal court in Rapid City to accessory to second-degree murder for the November 2021 beating death of a 45-year-old Pine Ridge man.

The government charged Red Cloud and two others — Vine Hayes and Lance Red Cloud — with aiding and abetting second-degree murder 10 months after Robert Jumping Eagle was found lying in a grassy area about 1.5 miles from the Red Cloud School in Pine Ridge.

According to court documents, Jumping Eagle had extensive injuries to his face and head. When paramedics arrived, they were unable to resuscitate him, and Jumping Eagle was pronounced dead before he could be transported to the hospital.

According to a factual basis statement Red Cloud signed as part of his plea deal, he, allegedly Hayes, and Lance Red Cloud took Jumping Eagle from the Red Cloud residence on Nov. 28, 2021 after drinking together.

Lance Red Cloud and allegedly Hayes pulled Jumping Eagle out of the vehicle and beat him, according to Lance Red Cloud's factual basis statement he signed before pleading guilty to second-degree murder in May.

Red Cloud drove Lance Red Cloud and Hayes back to Pine Ridge, leaving Jumping Eagle in fridged temperatures "knowing his injuries were likely fatal," according to Red Cloud's factual basis statement. He failed to report what he knew to law enforcement in addition to doing "nothing to render aid to Jumping Eagle."

Accessory to second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine. His sentencing date was not scheduled as of Friday.

Lance Red Cloud faces a maximum of life in prison and up to a $250,000 fine. His sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m., Aug. 11.

Hayes' trial for second-degree murder is scheduled to begin July 25.