A 31-year-old who stabbed a man in Pine Ridge last year and assaulted a correctional officer in the Pennington County Jail after his arrest was sentenced Wednesday to over 14 years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Dre Red Feather at the federal courthouse in Rapid City to consecutive terms of eight years in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon and six years and five months in prison for assault on a federal officer — a total of 14 years and five months.

The judge also sentenced Red Feather to three years of supervised release following the prison sentences and ordered he pay $2,039.64 in restitution for the assault on a correctional officer, and a total of $200 to the Federal Crime Victims fund — $100 for each felony federal conviction.

Red Feather was originally charged with second-degree murder after he stabbed 33-year-old Jered Kills Enemy At Night on July 8, 2022 in Pine Ridge. Kills Enemy At Night died the same day.

On May 5, 2023, Red Feather pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, which lowered the amount of time he faced in prison from life to a maximum of 10 years. He also pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer.

According to court documents, Red Feather and two other people went to Kills Enemy At Night's home in the Eastridge area in the afternoon on July 8, 2022 to get alcohol.

An argument started between the group and Red Feather's group and escalated to a physical fight. Red Feather and his group then left and went toward another house.

Kills Enemy At Night and his group — which were unarmed — followed. Red Feather and at least one other person in his group had knives.

After catching up to Red Feather's group, the fighting resumed. A bystander videoed the interaction, and captured Red Feather stab Kills Enemy At Night "at least once," although he had two stab wounds — one in his left side and one on his lower left chest.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Red Feather in Rapid City two days after the stabbing, and he was booked into the Pennington County Jail. On July 21, 2022, a federal grand jury charged him with second-degree murder.

The next month — on Aug. 16, 2022 — a Pennington County Jail corrections officer was making rounds when he told Red Feather and another inmate they couldn't stand on the mezzanine in Cell Block 4, and they needed to go downstairs. They agreed, and the correctional officer continued on with his rounds.

Red Feather then snuck up on the officer, hit him in the face and kicked him "without warning," according to court documents. The officer tried to call for help, but Red Feather knocked his microphone out of his hand. Red Feather ran after the officer pepper-sprayed him.

Red Feather's federal criminal record dates back a decade. In 2012, he pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer after hitting an Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Officer multiple times during a 2011 arrest. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in federal prison.

In 2017, Red Feather faced several charges for allegedly firing a gun at someone in Pine Ridge. He ultimately pleaded guilty in 2018 to possession of a firearm as a prohibited person. Because of his 2012 conviction, Red Feather could not legally possess a gun.

For that, he was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of supervised release. He completed his sentence on July 1, 2022, just eight days before he stabbed Kills Enemy At Night, Bureau of Prisons Records show.

According to a document filed by the federal probation office, Red Feather also failed to check in with them within 72 hours of his release.