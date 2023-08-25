Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Connolly sentenced 20-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez on Friday to the maximum possible 50 years in prison — suspending five of those years — for the violent rape of a 48-year-old woman in November 2022 at the Stardust Motel in Rapid City.

After a two-day trial in June, a 10-man, two-woman jury found Rodriguez guilty of second-degree rape — which involves the use of force, coercion or threats.

According to testimony at trial, Rodriguez did not know the victim until he asked her for a cigarette outside the hotel.

The woman went to her father's hotel room to get away from him, Pennington County State's Attorney Roxanne Hammond said during closing arguments at the end of trial.

While the woman was using the bathroom, Rodriguez was let into the hotel room. He then barged into the bathroom, pushed the woman over the sink and threatened to kill her after setting down brass knuckles. Hammond said Rodriguez also threatened to kill her with a knife.

Rodriguez maintained his innocence throughout trial. He said the sex was consensual, a claim the state disputed by referencing body camera footage showing the woman in an "elevated state of trauma."

The footage showed the woman crying in a restroom in a nearby room continually asking dispatch to not hang up on her. It took 25 minutes for her to allow officers or paramedics in.

Connolly said at sentencing the body camera footage showed a person who "quite clearly had been the victim of a crime."

Rodriguez's trial testimony did not lack bravado. He referred to himself as a "freak," and said the woman initiated the sexual interaction, which only ended because he satisfied her quickly.

At sentencing, his remarks were more subdued. He said he planned to use whatever time he got in prison to better himself, and he wouldn't let the mistakes of one night define his life.

He asked the judge to consider his age and his lack of criminal history, and he said he was remorseful for the night.

Hammond referenced the psycho-sexual evaluation Rodriguez underwent before sentencing. She said the evaluator called Rodriguez sadistic, and "sadists are psychopathic in nature."

The evaluator noted Rodriguez painted himself in "an unrealistically virtuous light," Hammond said.

She said the judge's "only choice" was to take Rodriguez off the streets "for as long as humanly possible."

Bryan Andersen, Rodriguez's defense attorney, said the evaluation of his client also recommended treatment and him being released at some point.

He asked for Rodriguez to have the opportunity to serve his time and also undergo rehabilitation, so he "is able to make something of his life."

"The reality is he's going to be in prison for an extensive amount of time," the judge said.

Under current parole laws in South Dakota, Rodriguez will first become eligible for parole in 25 years.