A 39-year-old Rapid City man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to allegations he sexually abused two young children.

In an April 26 indictment, a Pennington County grand jury charged Jonathan Roth with first-degree rape and two counts of sexual contact with a child under sixteen.

Before indicting Roth, the grand jury heard testimony from a deputy, one of the alleged victims, and a forensic interviewer who interviews children who are potential victims or witnesses of crimes.

The time frame of the alleged abuse is listed between Jan. 1, 2017 and Dec. 2, 2021.

The indictment states the first alleged victim — born in 2015 — suffered the rape and sexual contact. The second alleged victim — born in 2020 — suffered sexual contact from Roth.

South Dakota law defines first-degree rape as sexual penetration with a child under 13. A class C felony, it is the most severe form of rape in the state and carries the possibility of life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Sexual contact with a child under 16 carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, a maximum of 15 years and up to a $30,000 fine.

Roth posted a $7,000 cash bond on May 4, according to court records. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office served a no contact order to Roth on May 5 ordering him to not have any contact with the children or their mother.