After a five-day trial and two hours of deliberation, a Pennington County jury found a 38-year-old Rapid City man guilty of raping a child when she was 7 to 11 years old.

The jury convicted Ryan Corley of three counts of first-degree rape, sexual contact with a child under 16, and sexual exploitation of a minor from Sept. 1, 2016 to Oct. 10, 2020. The exploitation charge was for showing the girl pornography.

The now-14-year-old took the stand Tuesday and testified the sexual abuse usually occurred when her mother worked and happened as often as every day or every other day.

She told her mother on Oct. 10, 2020, that Corley had been raping her. Her mother took her to the emergency room the same day. Corley was charged with the crimes and arrested in February 2021 after law enforcement conducted an investigation.

"He had opportunity. He was alone with that girl," said Senior Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Roxanne Hammond during closing arguments Friday.

With Corley's text messages on the courtroom projector, Hammond pointed out he didn't ask how the alleged victim was doing while she was at the hospital, but instead told the girl's mother he was taking anything "incriminating."

"His only concern is self-preservation," Hammond said.

In another message, Corley said he deleted 1,000 photos from his phone and got rid of any pornography he had saved.

He told police he threw away sex toys, which were later discovered at a different location. DNA results of the toys were inconclusive, although the girl described them during an interview.

The defense’s argument was the girl lied in order to get out of trouble for sneaking a phone she wasn’t supposed to have and to get rid of Corley, who she “hated.”

Hammond pointed to the girl’s testimony, which included the statement, “I loved him at first.”

“Until he started touching her,” Hammond said.

Deborah Davis — a forensic psychologist the court recognized as an expert in false confessions, false statements and memory formation — testified for the defense Friday.

Davis testified "we overestimate the performance of our own memories." She explained the brain does not record everything "like a videotape," rather it retains information considered essential.

"We find a way to think about things in a way that feels good or suits our needs," Davis said. "A lot of it is unconscious."

There was a nine-hour gap between when the victim told her mother about the abuse to when she was taken to the hospital. During closing arguments Friday, one of Corley's defense attorneys, Martha Rossiter, said the girl's mother or other family could have asked "suggestive" questions that influenced her account.

Davis said an example of a suggestive question would be asking, "Did you see the stop sign?" which implies the existence of a stop sign.

Suggestive questions are especially avoided in interviews with children. Brandi Tonkel, a forensic interviewer at the Children's Home Child Advocacy Center in Rapid City, interviews children who potentially witnessed or were victims of crimes. She interviewed the victim.

Tonkel testified the best way to get accurate information is to avoid leading questions and suggestions. She said children under 10 are more “suggestable” than people over the age of 10. The victim was 11 during her interview.

Another way to help get accurate information from a child is to ask them about sensory details, which are harder to make up without actually experiencing an event, Tonkel said. The victim described sensory details during her interview, such as taste.

During closing arguments, Rossiter told the jury their job was not to evaluate "he said, she said," but to determine if the state proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

"This is how we protect the community and ourselves," Rossiter said.

Hammond said the girl explained "things an 11-year-old shouldn't be able to." Rossiter countered that the girl could have gained the knowledge from sources other than abuse.

She noted the child's access to a cell phone — which had apps like Snapchat, Tiktok, and Instagram downloaded on it at some point — and suggested the girl could have watched pornography on her phone or on Corley's phone while he slept.

She also noted a conversation found on the girl's phone where one of her friends mentioned rape, and the presence of a roleplaying game — BitLife, which contains some adult themes.

Derek Kuchenreuther, a digital forensic examiner at Computer Forensic Resources in Sioux Falls, testified for the defense. He retrieved data from the alleged victim's cell phone.

He said he did not find any "sexually explicit" conversations on the girl's phone, but he located the apps and message information.

Under Rossiter's questioning, Rapid City Police Department Sgt. Seth Walker testified he found nothing of importance to the case on the phone. Rossiter argued law enforcement failed by not gathering more evidence from the alleged victim and called it "insulting" that law enforcement said the phone was not relevant.

"(She) is not the one being accused of anything," Hammond said. "Her phone isn't the lynchpin piece of evidence."

First-degree rape is the most severe form of rape in South Dakota — sexual penetration of child under the age of 13. A class C felony, it carries a possibility of life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

The sexual contact count is a class 3 felony with a maximum of 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine. Sexual exploitation of a minor is a class 2 felony with a maximum of two years in prison and up to a $4,000 fine.

Corley is scheduled for sentencing at 10 a.m. on Sept. 10 before Presiding Judge Craig Pfeifle.