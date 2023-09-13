A 38-year-old Rapid City man was sentenced to 100 years in prison with 30 suspended Monday morning for sexually abusing a child during a four-year span when she was seven to 11 years old.

After about two hours of deliberation on June 9, a Pennington County jury convicted Ryan Corley of three counts of first-degree rape, one count of sexual contact with a child under 16, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Presiding Judge Craig Pfeifle sentenced Corley to 100 years for each count of rape with 30 years suspended on each count, 15 years for the sexual contact, and two years for exploitation of a minor. The sentences will run concurrently.

Corley abused the girl from Sept. 1, 2016 until Oct. 10, 2020 when she told her mother Corley had been raping her. That sparked an investigation into Corley and led to his arrest in February 2021.

Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Roxanne Hammond called Corley a "textbook narcissist."

"Every action, every breath he takes revolves around himself," Hammond said.

The now 14-year-old victim took the stand during the trial and testified Corley abused her almost daily, utilizing sex toys and showing her pornography. The location of many of the incidents was a bathroom Hammond called a "portal to hell." The girl's testimony brought some jurors to tears.

Several of the girl's family members attended the sentencing. Her great-grandmother took the stand and spoke about how Corley betrayed the family and the impact the abuse had on the victim and those around her.

"I'm the mother bear," she said. "My husband and I allowed him to come into our home. We fed him. We laughed with him. Everything."

She noted the affect Corley has had on the entire family and on the victim, whose grades suffered before Corley was arrested.

"When she did tell, her school grades were horrendous. She didn't want to go to school... She's suffered emotionally, physically, and mentally," the grandmother said.

Now, the girl has straight As according to her grandmother, and skipped the sentencing to avoid missing school.

"She has grown leaps and bounds since she knew he was found guilty," she said.

Hammond said the girl wrote in her letter to the court she hopes Corley gets the help he needs in prison.

Corley maintained his innocence throughout the case and chose not to speak at the trial or at sentencing. However, when he participated in a presentencing investigation interview, he called the victim a "deceptive and spiteful child," Hammond said.

Pfeifle told Corley he could have maintained his innocence instead of making "hurtful representations" of the victim, and his characterizations of her as "vindictive" were "wholly unsustainable."

"The jury did not believe that this was a fabricated act," Pfeifle said.

Assistant Public Defender Martha Rossiter spoke on behalf of Corley at sentencing. She and Felony Attorney Supervisor Elizabeth Regalado represented him throughout the trial and both appeared at sentencing.

"This is a complicated sentencing argument to make," Rossiter said.

She said in similar cases, the defendant usually accepts responsibility and "throws themselves at the mercy of the court."

She said,"Mr. Corley has and continues to maintain his innocence."

Before asking for a 15-year sentence Rossiter offered mitigating factors.

A local psychologist evaluated Corley ahead of sentencing, and Rossiter said Corley was "strikingly honest" about his sexual preferences and proclivities, despite facing a sexual crime sentencing.

Regalado asked the court to impose a sentence that was "not vengeful," but one that fit the crime.

Corley plans to appeal his case, Regalado and Rossiter said.

During sentencing, Rossiter became emotional. She said the way evidence was collected and presented at trial lays "fertile ground for wrongful convictions."

"I'm disappointed in myself for not defending better against that," she said.

The judge disagreed and said he thought the trial was "fairly contested" and "vigorously defended."

The defense has 30 days from the judge's written judgement to file notice they plan to appeal.