Tuesday morning, when his trial was scheduled to begin, a 35-year-old Rapid City man pleaded no contest in Pennington County Court to first-degree manslaughter after a winter 2021 stabbing.

Samuel Silk was arrested on Dec. 30, 2021 after he stabbed 40-year-old Waldron Jealous of Him Jr. in the stomach at an apartment on Surfwood Drive.

According to police reports, Silk's blood alcohol content was .204 about an hour after the stabbing, and witnesses at the scene were intoxicated.

While Jealous of Him was at the hospital, a Rapid City Police Department officer interviewed him. According to the report, Jealous of Him told the officer he "swung" at Silk before he was stabbed. He said he had not met Silk before, but he had been "taking advantage" of his father, who did know Silk.

According to a witness, Jealous of Him went into the living room of the apartment to confront Silk.

Jealous of Him died a few days later on Jan. 3, 2022 after he complained of "severe abdominal pain" and suddenly became unresponsive, according to the medical examiner's report.

The report stated the less than half-inch-long stab wound killed Jealous of Him. According to his obituary with the Sioux Funeral Home, he left behind both of his parents, his wife, four children and three siblings.

There are several subcategories to first-degree manslaughter in South Dakota. Silk pleaded no contest to the fourth: "unnecessarily, either while resisting an attempt by the person killed to commit a crime or after such attempt has failed."

First-degree manslaughter is a class C felony, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

As part of the plea deal, the state agreed to recommend a 20-year prison sentence with five years suspended at sentencing, which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 11.

Silk told Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Connolly he understood the potential maximum penalty and that he waived his trial rights when he pleaded no contest.

When a defendant pleads no contest, they are not admitting guilt, but rather choosing not to fight the charges. However, the result of a no contest plea — conviction — is the same as a guilty plea.

Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Natalie Gronlund told the court the state would have presented evidence at trial that an intoxicated Silk stabbed Jealous of Him, who died from the wound.

Other than routine acknowledgments and entering the plea, Silk and his attorney did not make statements during the hearing.

Silk is held at the Pennington County Jail on a $75,000 cash only bond.