A Pennington County Judge Friday morning sentenced a 36-year-old Rapid City man to 20 years in prison with five suspended for stabbing a man in the stomach during what a prosecutor said started as a "shoving match" at an apartment on Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.

On Dec. 30, 2021, Samuel Silk stabbed 40-year-old Waldron Jealous of Him Jr. once in the stomach. According to police reports, Jealous of Him and Silk had not met each other prior to the stabbing.

Jealous of Him — who lived for four days before he died in the hospital — told police Silk had been "taking advantage of his father," and admitted he "swung" at Silk before he was stabbed.

Silk's defense attorney, Matt Stephens, said at the sentencing it's difficult to tell exactly what happened because everyone at the apartment was intoxicated at the time. According to a police report, Silk's blood alcohol content was .204 about an hour after the stabbing.

Silk pleaded no contest to first-degree manslaughter at a hearing in June.

There are several subcategories to first-degree manslaughter in South Dakota. Silk pleaded no contest to the fourth: "unnecessarily, either while resisting an attempt by the person killed to commit a crime or after such attempt has failed."

"The defendant did take a life," said Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Kevin Krull.

Krull asked the judge to sentence Silk to 20 years with five suspended, the amount the state agreed to recommend in the plea agreement.

Stephens asked the judge to consider suspending a larger portion of 20 years. He suggested 12 or 13 years.

The lawyer said "a bunch of unfortunate events" led to Jealous of Him's death. He noted the infection that developed after the stab wound, stating that's what ultimately killed Jealous of Him.

The medical examiner's report stated the knife wound killed Jealous of Him, although he did note the severe infection that caused him "severe abdominal pain" before his death.

Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Connolly said he "gave it great thought" before ultimately sentencing Silk to the amount of time the state requested.

He noted Silk's past convictions, which included simple assaults, DUIs, and threatening law enforcement.

Silk did not speak at his sentencing, but his lawyer said he "genuinely shows remorse."