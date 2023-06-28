"You have to respect and honor women," a federal judge told a Pine Ridge man Tuesday before sentencing him to 12 years and one month in prison and five years of supervised release for sexual abuse.

Carl Martin received the sentence one day before his 23rd birthday. Martin raped the victim at the Fraggle Rock Cemetery in Pine Ridge on Jan. 19, 2020, an allegation he admitted to when he pleaded guilty in May.

Martin and the victim were drinking at a friend's place in Pine Ridge. After leaving together on foot, they stopped at the cemetery where Martin assaulted her.

When first responders found the woman in single-digit temperatures, she was unconscious and without shoes. She had bruising on both her legs, bite marks on her face, and frostbite on her hands, toes, buttocks and lower back.

She had no memory of the incident, but a sexual assault kit found Martin's DNA inside her. Martin's attorney, Michael Butler, said his client had "zero recollection" of the events either.

The exact charge Martin pleaded to was for having sex with the woman when she was too intoxicated to consent. He was originally charged with aggravated sexual abuse, which involves force.

Butler pointed out that Martin notified his grandmother, who was the one to call the police. Sazama called it "remarkable" the woman survived.

After an ambulance ride to the hospital, the woman's body temperature was 85 degrees, which is considered moderate hypothermia. Lower than 82.4 degrees is considered severe hypothermia.

She was taken to the Pine Ridge IHS Hospital before a helicopter transported her to Rapid City for more extensive care.

Butler said his client was raised by his grandmother because his mother died when he was born, and he never knew his father.

"Carl is a young person facing his first felony offense...it's too early to say there's not hope here," Butler said.

Martin told the court he was sorry for what he did.

"My young life is in your hands," he said. "Mama can't save me this time...it's my deal."

Martin thanked his grandmother, who sat in the courtroom beside his sister, for her support of him before she spoke at the sentencing.

"It really hurts me really bad to know this incident happened," she said.

Martin is held at the Pennington County Jail, where he awaits transport to a federal prison.