A Manderson man pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder on Aug. 4 after a federal grand jury indicted him for allegedly beating and strangling a man to death in April, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Rapid City.

A federal grand jury indicted Sequoyah Mark West Jr., 29, in June 2023 for the death of 56-year-old Martin White Hawk — also known as Mark White Hawk. He appeared before Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann on Aug. 4 for his arraignment.

Second-degree murder holds a maximum sentence of life in prison, three years of supervised release and up to a $250,000 fine and $100 to the Federal Crime Victim's Fund. A judge can also order restitution.

After West entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment, Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Lindrooth requested Wollmann keep West in custody as his case is pending, court documents show.

The defense consented to the detention for the time being, and Wollmann signed an order detaining West, citing the safety of the community and the risk he would not appear in court.

West is held at the Pennington County Jail. He set to go to trial on October 10 if he does not reach a plea agreement with the government by September 26. Either the defense or government could request continuances as the case progresses, which could delay the trial date.