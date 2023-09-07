Blood flowing from his head and bruises on his body, a 17-year-old boy laid on the floor of a house in Wounded Knee after suffering a beating, according to his testimony.

Nearby, he saw his friend's feet, and heard the sound of him screaming and the "ding" "ding" of what he testified to be a bat. At first, his friend was moving, and then he stopped.

"I don't know how I had it in me, but I got up," said the now 18-year-old Akicita Fast Horse.

Bursting through the glass of a storm door, he escaped onto the porch, where he laid for an unknown amount of time. He then crawled through grass and made his way to his mother's house about a 10-minute walk away.

Left behind in the house was his close friend, 18-year-old Dominick Jealous of Him, whose body would be found in a mangled state the next day in Wounded Knee Creek — June 24, 2022.

Fast Horse told his story to a jury at the federal courthouse in Rapid City during the trial for a man accused of Jealous of Him's murder.

Spencer High Hawk, 25, faces one count of aiding and abetting first degree murder.

Initially, High Hawk's father, Eugene Acorn High Hawk, faced charges of aiding and abetting Jealous of Him's murder and for allegedly beating Fast Horse, but he died in March before he could go to trial. The elder High Hawk, who went by Acorn, had a number of health issues and could no longer speak after a throat surgery.

The government dropped the charge for Fast Horse's assault after the elder High Hawk died.

The trial began Tuesday with jury selection, opening statements, and testimony from the FBI agent who investigated the case.

By Wednesday afternoon, the story of what the government claims happened to Fast Horse and Jealous of Him emerged.

Jealous of Him — a father of a one-year-old girl — needed a way to make money, his girlfriend and mother of his child testified on Wednesday. Wounded Knee is located in Oglala Lakota County, which has an unemployment rate of 7.6% and a poverty rate of 43.5%.

"We were bootlegging," she said.

Jealous of Him would travel off of the reservation — where alcohol is banned — and bring alcohol back to sell in water bottles referred to as "skips." Acorn was one of his customers.

Although Jealous of Him was selling, his girlfriend testified, he was trying to stay away from drinking alcohol.

When she got home from a swimming trip with her friends on the evening of June 23, 2022, Jealous of Him and his long-time friend Fast Horse were drinking.

"It made me mad...because he was doing so good," she said.

After an argument about money, Jealous of Him told his girlfriend he was going "to get our money back."

He and Fast Horse left the house and went just over a hill to the High Hawk residence, a blue house a short distance away.

According to Fast Horse's Wednesday testimony, Jealous of Him, Acorn and High Hawk were gambling. High Hawk's attorney, John Rusch, pointed out that Fast Horse told the FBI he was also playing, although he said on the stand he wasn't playing.

Jealous of Him bet a "skip" during the game, and Acorn passed notes to communicate. At some point, Acorn allegedly got up and grabbed a bat and pointed it at Fast Horse.

"It was gettin' intimidating," he said.

Acorn allegedly swung the bat and hit the back of Fast Horse's chair. He tried and failed to get the bat away from the man, and the alleged beating ensued. Fast Horse demonstrated with his arms up on the stand how he tried to block the blows to his head and body.

As that happened, the younger High Hawk allegedly grabbed a different bat and began to hit Jealous of Him. At some point after, Fast Horse fled the house.

He tried to alert Jealous of Him's family at their house, but no one answered. Finally, he made it to his mother, Lena Apple.

A commotion on the front steps woke her up. She found her son with his face covered in blood and a "big gash" on the top of his head.

"He was crying...He was saying his homie was still in the house and they were beating him," Apple said.

She called 911 for an ambulance for her son. Rusch asked if she told the operator about Jealous of Him. She stated she might have, but "at the moment I needed someone to help my son."

The defense worked to poke holes in Fast Horse's testimony, highlighting his at-times spotty memory. Fast Horse suffered a head injury when he raced horses around 2018. The injury forced him to quit the sport. In November 2022, just months after the June beating, he "got jumped."

He was beaten with a bat, and his throat cut with a knife. The injuries put him in a coma and placed him in the hospital for eight months.

Rusch pointed out differences in Fast Horse's testimony on the stand under the government's questioning and his statements to the FBI and on the stand during cross-examination.

Fast Horse testified both High Hawks used a bat, although he told FBI Special Agent Jeremy Ewan the day after the assault the elder High Hawk had a bat and the younger had a golf club. He also mentioned a cane.

"You get hit in the head a bunch of times it kinda makes you stupid," Fast Horse said.

However, he was adamant that he allegedly saw High Hawk beat his friend and Acorn beat him, and answered he was not led by prosecution to testify to a certain story.

The prosecutor asked him how it felt to think about the incident on the stand and in the weeks leading up to the trial.

"It really hurts," he replied.

High Hawk's trial is set to continue at 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday.