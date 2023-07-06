The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation cleared a Rapid City Police Department officer of any wrongdoing in a May 30 shooting on East Signal Drive that left one man dead and a bystander injured.

According to the report — released late Thursday morning — 25-year-old Kyle Whiting pointed a lighter that looked like a gun at an officer, who then shot him three times as he stood in a doorway in the 100 block of East Signal Drive in Rapid City.

One bullet travelled through the door and hit a bystander in the hip. The bystander survived the wound.

Police responded to the neighborhood when a resident called 911 around 11:35 a.m. and reported two people were at their residence and refusing to leave. One of them, Whiting, was not allowed to be there because of a protection order.

Two officers responded separately to the call. Whiting had left on foot by the time the first officer — who the RCPD has not identified — arrived. The officer went to the Estes Park Apartment Complex and found Whiting walking in the parking lot. The officer told Whiting to stop, but he ran away through the complex.

The second officer, Dean Scane, arrived and joined the chase with his taser drawn. When he saw Whiting reach into his waistband, the officer holstered his taser and drew his gun.

He followed Whiting between two duplexes. According to DCI's summary of the body camera footage, Whiting tried to get into an door in the 100 block of East Signal Drive. He had the "perceived pistol" in his hand when he turned towards Scane, who fired three rounds at him.

Scane told investigators Whiting pointed the "apparent pistol" in his direction.

Stills of the body camera footage provided by investigators show Whiting holding the gun-shaped lighter but not pointing it directly at the officer.

Whiting suffered "multiple gunshot wounds." Two bullets were recovered from his body, and one bullet remained lodged in the bystander's hip.

Investigators found three fired 9mm casings at the scene and two unfired 9mm cartridges in the same area.

According to an interview DCI investigators conducted with Scane, he thought something was wrong with his gun, so he reloaded a magazine after the shooting.

Scane returned to work on June 26.

The report stated Whiting had "a history of criminal offenses to include domestic violence, possession of controlled substances, and violation of protection order."

Whiting had pending cases against him at the time and six warrants out against him, but he had no criminal convictions.

Court records show the warrants were for failing to appear for status hearings in three different cases on March 15. Those cases were for alleged misdemeanor domestic abuse and two different bond violations.

He had three other warrants out against him. One after the court revoked bond in a felony possession of methamphetamine case on March 23, another for a misdemeanor domestic abuse case, and another for a domestic abuse bond violation.

The report also noted Whiting had four protection order against him and had been the subject of three disturbance calls between April and May 2023. Two were related to the caller's address for the May 30 incident.

The report comes just days after a July 4 march protesting police violence in Rapid City. During the march one of the demands of organizers was for the release of body camera footage in police shooting cases. The Journal asked RCPD if they plan to release the body camera footage in this case.

Spokesperson Brendyn Medina said, "We need to visit with the suspect's family to assess their desires for viewing the footage."