A 40-year-old Rapid City man pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to accusations of child abuse and bestiality.

A Pennington County grand jury charged Brian Johnson on July 26, and he was booked into the jail on Aug. 2. The indictment charged him with four felonies: solicitation of a minor, child abuse, bestiality and cruelty to an animal.

Johnson appeared before Circuit Court Judge Robert Gusinsky through video conference from the jail with his attorney by his side. He entered not guilty pleas after he stated he understood the charges and the penalties against him.

The state alleges Johnson solicited a minor to engage in sexual acts between Dec. 22, 2022 and Jan. 16, 2023, and that he abused a 13-year-old in that timeframe.

The alleged bestiality occurred on March 15 and was caught on camera, Deputy Pennington County States Attorney Jason Thomas said at Johnson's initial appearance in court following his arrest.

Solicitation of a minor and child abuse are both class 4 felonies with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.

Bestiality and animal cruelty are both class 6 felonies with a maximum penalty of two years in prison and up to a $4,00 fine.

Johnson's bond was set at $10,000 cash only. His defense attorney, Bradley Borge, asked the court to lower bond. Borge said Johnson has only one prior conviction for a misdemeanor bad check charge.

Johnson is employed at the Avantara St. Cloud nursing home in Rapid City as a kitchen worker, Borge said. He noted the investigation into Johnson began in January, and he did not flee during the investigation.

Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Alexandra Weiss said the $10,000 cash only bond is "appropriate given the nature of the charges." She said Johnson is a danger to the community, minors and animals.

After taking a few minutes to review Johnson's file, the judge said he would keep the bond at $10,000 cash only. He said he was concerned about Johnson working at a nursing home with vulnerable people, and advised that Avantara St. Cloud look into Johnson.

The Journal reached out Tuesday to the human resources department at Avantara St. Cloud to confirm the status of Johnson's employment but did not hear back.

The state has not indicated any of the charges against Johnson are related to his employment.