A 69-year-old Rapid City man pleaded not guilty to a child abuse charge Friday morning in Pennington County Court.

An April 26 indictment charges Ted Bird with one count of aggravated child abuse on Jan. 9 against a 4-year-old. Aggravated child abuse is child abuse against a child who is under the age of seven.

Bird appeared in court Friday before Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Connolly wearing a green suitcoat and black slacks. He sat beside his retained defense attorney, Matthew Kinney.

Bird acknowledged that he understood his rights, the charge against him and the associated penalties.

Aggravated child abuse is a class 3 felony with a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

Bird posted a $2,000 cash bond on May 4, so he remains out of custody as his case moves through the court system. Part of his bond requirement is to have no contact with the alleged victim.

Bird is scheduled to appear again in court at 11 a.m. on Aug. 25 for a motions hearing. Kinney told the judge he sees the case going to trial.