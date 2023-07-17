The state added rape charges to a case against a Rapid City man accused of sexually touching a young child during a one-and-half-year period nearly a decade ago.

In July 2022, a grand jury charged 31-year-old Teegan Herron with two counts of sexual contact with a child under sixteen. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The indictment alleged the molestation occurred between July 1, 2014 and Jan. 1, 2016. During that time frame, Herron was 22 and 23 years old. The alleged victim was almost three years old in July 2014 and four years old at the beginning of 2016.

The court originally scheduled a trial to begin at the end of February. It was rescheduled to start June 26.

About two weeks before trial — on June 14 — a grand jury added two counts of first-degree rape to the indictment. The trial was cancelled, and Herron pleaded not guilty to the additional charges on July 7.

In South Dakota, first-degree rape is defined as sexual penetration of a child under the age of 13. It is a class C felony with a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Sexual contact with a a child under 16 is a class 3 felony with a mandatory minimum 10 years in prison. Normally, the maximum is 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

Since Herron has a prior felony conviction for forgery in 2010, the maximum sentence for the sexual contact charges would increase to 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

From 2011 to 2015, Herron also collected eight misdemeanors, including petty theft, possession of marijuana, and driving without a license and insurance.

The sexual crimes investigation first began in August 2016 when the child's father noticed concerning behavior in his daughter, according to law enforcement reports. When the alleged victim was interviewed, she didn't disclose any abuse to the interviewer, and no charges resulted.

In January 2022, the alleged victim's mother contacted police and said her daughter disclosed more information and was ready to talk with the authorities. The alleged victim told police she had been "holding it in for eight years," according to a law enforcement report.

Herron is out on a $5,000 surety bond while his case moves through court. He is scheduled to appear for a status hearing on Aug. 4.