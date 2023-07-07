The Pennington County State's Attorney's Office filed charges against NDN Collective CEO and Founder Nicholas Tilsen last week, about a year after an incident where he allegedly accelerated at an officer who was talking with an intoxicated man in downtown Rapid City.

A criminal complaint dated June 30, 2023 accused Tilsen of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and obstruction.

The first charge is a class 2 felony with a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. Obstruction is a class 1 misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of one year in the county jail and up to a $2,000 fine.

The complaint states Tilsen attempted to put the officer "in fear of imminent serious bodily harm" while he performed his duties.

A magistrate judge granted an arrest warrant for Tilsen on June 30. Tilsen posted the $5,000 cash bond and cleared the warrant against him. He remains out of custody and is scheduled to appear in court at 8:15 a.m. on July 17.

Sunny Red Bear, an action organizer with NDN Collective, called the charged "bogus."

Tilsen has not yet commented on the allegations.

According to police reports, at about 10 p.m. on June 11, 2022, a Rapid City Police Department officer stopped an intoxicated man who was crossing the road at Saint Joseph and Seventh streets.

The man was standing on the sidewalk on west side of St. Joseph Street, and the officer was standing in an empty parking space, according to the officer's report.

"I noticed a red truck trying to park in the same parking spot I was standing in," the officer wrote. "The red pickup was inching forward toward me. I expected the truck to stop. The truck was approximately four to five feet away from me. I turned my back to the red pickup and continued to talk to the subject."

The report continued, "While I was doing this, I suddenly heard the red pickup accelerate toward me. I turned in disbelief and noticed the vehicle was still inching toward me. At this point the vehicle was less than a foot away from me. When I heard the vehicle accelerate, I thought I was going to be run over due to how close the vehicle already was before I had turned around."

The officer added he didn't know how fast the truck accelerated because he had his back turned.

Police interviewed a witness at the scene who said he saw the truck almost hit the officer, according to the reports.

A surveillance camera from a nearby business caught the interaction on camera. According to a report summarizing the footage, the truck registered in Tilsen's name pulled halfway into the parking spot, stopped for about four seconds before "lurching forward" and stopping about one to one-and-a-half feet from the officer.

After, Tilsen allegedly "rolled down his window and screamed at me how I was harassing the subject I was talking to," according to the officer.

According to the reports, an RCPD lieutenant told the officer to not "push the issue" with Tilsen.

The Journal asked if the timing of the charges was related to NDN Collective's July 4 "March Towards Justice," which called for police reform, removal of school resource officers and release of body camera footage.

Former Mayor Steve Allender issued a public safety message ahead of the march, which resulted in no violence or destruction of property.

Pennington County State's Attorney Lara Roetzel said it was "just a coincidence" the charges were filed in the days before the march.

"Nick Tilsen is just another citizen to me. I don't have any conflict with him," Roetzel said. "I had a victim reach out. He wants to bring charges. The case, even though it's a year old, is absolutely valid."

At the time of the alleged incident, Tilsen had a pending case against him related to a 2020 protest at Mount Rushmore. In 2021, the case was moved to Minnehaha County after Tilsen accused then-Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo of prosecutorial misconduct.

Roetzel explained to the Journal the alleged June 2022 incident was handed over to Minnehaha County as well.

Minnehaha County dismissed the 2020 Mount Rushmore case against Tilsen in December 2022, and passed the alleged June 2022 incident back to Pennington County.

Around that same time — January 2023 — Roetzel was completing her stint as interim Pennington County State's Attorney. She returned as Pennington County State's Attorney in April following Vargo's departure.

Roetzel said she is not sure what happened with the case from January to April, but she suspects that it not being charged may be related to the alleged victim being in boot camp.

"When I came back into office, I'm getting questions about what happened to this case," Roetzel said.

She then contacted the victim, who confirmed during the last week of June he wanted to proceed with charges.

The case is the second the office recently filed against Tilsen. He also faces a misdemeanor charge for allegedly making a threatening phone call against another leader of a local nonprofit.