A 27-year-old Wounded Knee man is set to go to trial in Rapid City next week for the bludgeoning death of an 18-year-old last summer.

Spencer High Hawk faces one count of aiding and abetting first-degree murder for the death of Dominick Jealous of Him. His trial begins at the federal courthouse in Rapid City on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and is scheduled to take up to four days.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Lindrooth is representing the government, John Rusch with the Rensch Law Office in Rapid City represents High Hawk, and U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken will oversee the trial.

On June 24, 2022 Jealous of Him's family and his girlfriend found him under wood debris in Wounded Knee Creek just over the hill from where he lived with them and his one-year-old daughter.

Originally, High Hawk and his father, Eugene Acorn High Hawk, were both charged as co-conspirators for the death. The elder High Hawk also faced additional assault charges for allegedly beating Jealous of Him's juvenile friend with a baseball bat.

The case against Eugene Acorn High Hawk was dropped when he died in March at Monument Hospital in Rapid City after Pennington County Jail staff found him unresponsive.

The minor is set to testify during the upcoming trial.

The government also intends to offer expert testimony from Donald Habbe, a forensic pathologist who conducted Jealous of Him's autopsy. The government plans to present autopsy photos alongside Habbe's testimony. A DNA expert will also testify.

If convicted, High Hawk faces a mandatory minimum of life in prison. However, any discussion of penalties in the case is not allowed during trial.