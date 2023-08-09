One man was injured after a shooting involving the South Dakota Highway Patrol around 10:03 a.m. Wednesday at the Big D gas station at 2800 Junction Avenue in Sturgis, according to officials.

The officers involved were not injured, as reported by the South Dakota Attorney General's Office. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the shooting.

According to the AG's office, DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview officers and witnesses, and will review all video cameras from the area.

After the investigation is complete, DCI will issue a case report and shooting summary, which the Attorney General Marty Jackley will review for a final determination on the officer’s action. The release of the summary is anticipated within 30 days.

The AG's office said the highway patrol is cooperating in the investigation. The Sturgis Police Department stated it and the Meade County Sheriff’s Office are assisting DCI in its investigation.

The SPD asked anyone with images or videos related to the shooting to upload them.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Meade County Dispatch Center at 605-700-6650.

