A 74-year-old Rapid City man was sentenced to five years in prison Friday for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old.

After a May trial, a Pennington County Jury found William Belt guilty of sexual contact with someone incapable of consent due to physical or mental incapacity. The jury acquitted Belt on the rape charges he faced.

The victim was "incredibly incapacitated," Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Roxanne Hammond said. A forensic chemist with the Rapid City Police Department testified the girl's blood alcohol level was at about .243 at the time of the assault — triple the legal limit.

Hammond asked Circuit Court Judge Matt Brown to sentence Belt to 10 years in prison with two suspended. She said Belt "should consider himself lucky that's all he's facing."

The prosecutor highlighted a psychosexual evaluation conducted with Belt ahead of sentencing. Hammond said the evaluator called Belt "disingenuous and unbelievable."

Hammond noted that Belt maintains his innocence even after conviction, and believes probation or treatment won't change that.

"You can't treat someone for something they won't admit," Hammond said.

Belt's attorney, Elizabeth Regalado, said the fact her client maintains his innocence was "harshly used against him" in the evaluation.

Regalado noted Belt's family support. His wife, daughter and nephew sat in the courtroom during his sentencing. Speaking on the family's behalf, Regalado said they wanted the court to know Belt is a "loving husband, father, and uncle," who has done "nothing to betray their trust."

Regalado asked the court to put Belt, who has no prior criminal record, on probation.

"The court has no indication Mr. Belt won't comply with probation," she said.

Before sentencing Belt, Brown said he weighed both the mitigating and aggravating factors. He listed mitigating factors as Belt's family support, steady employment, advanced age and lack of criminal record.

Aggravating factors were that the jury found Belt guilty of committing a "quite vile" crime on some "vulnerable," who was "not consenting to any type of sexual contact."

He said Belt acted in a "predatory, opportunistic way."

At trial, the state presented video evidence that showed the victim entering Belt's apartment on Sturgis Road in Rapid City on Aug. 17, 2021 and leaving about 45 minutes later. She then called 911 and frantically told the operator she had been raped.

According to testimony, the girl had gone to the apartment earlier that day with some sort of petition. It was unclear why she walked back to the apartment.

When she took the stand, she admitted she didn't remember much about what happened. However, the state highlighted the DNA evidence as the strongest element of their case.

The girl's DNA was found on Belt's genitals and both of his hands. His DNA was found on both sides of her neck.

A grand jury indicted Belt on Sept. 28, 2021 after a lab returned the DNA results. He was arrested on Oct. 11, 2021 and posted a $10,000 bond after spending 31 days in the Pennington County Jail.

Belt's defense was the girl, who was staying nearby, "barged her way" into his apartment uninvited, demanded money and threatened to accuse him of rape if he didn't comply.

"What a perfect defense," Hammond said at sentencing. "An impoverished, drunk teenager, against an old white man."

Regalado argued at trial her client got the girl's DNA on his hands while trying to get her to leave, and the DNA on his hands transferred to his genitalia from his hands.

A DNA expert testified she would not expect those results from a "brief touch."