Crisis Stabilization Unit on track to open by end of year

Pennington County’s Crisis Stabilization Unit, a 14,000-square-foot facility that will add 16 beds and serve acute behavioral needs across West River, is on track to open its doors by the end of the year.

The scene at Third and Quincy streets in Rapid City has come a long way from its October 2021 groundbreaking, with formed parking lots, roof and siding — even the beginning of landscaping.

Pennington County Chief Deputy Willie Whelchel said their goal is to have the entire exterior completed by next week, with interior work well underway. Plumbing, electrical and sheet rock are coming together inside, with all the materials they’ll need on site, Whelchel said.

The project was not exempt from the supply chain issues and inflation that have plagued the rest of the country, he said. Yet in spite of delays, creative problem solving has kept it on schedule.

“They got everything here and everybody’s hard at work to get her done before the end of the year,” Whelchel said.

Located on the south side of Pennington County’s existing Care Campus, the facility will be a resource not just for the surrounding community, but western South Dakota. Its 16 beds will join the existing eight-bed Crisis Care Unit and serve as an evaluation site for those who may need to be involuntarily committed to treatment.

“Mental health (issues) are very prevalent,” Whelchel said. “For decades, when we talk law enforcement, we've had issues being able to get folks into the appropriate facilities to deal with mental health.”

Jails are not the appropriate facility, he said, though that’s where many struggling with a mental health issue currently end up.

“Someone who’s having a mental health crisis — jail is not where they belong,” he said. “They need to be in a setting that’s cohesive to whatever is going on in their personal lives or professional lives.”

Western South Dakota simply does not have enough beds, Whelchel said. In committal situations, or a situation involving someone in mental distress, law enforcement transports individuals to Yankton — clear across the state.

“And they would never have beds available,” he said.

Arguably the most significant impact the new unit will have on the community is keeping families together, Whelchel said. It will allow those in crisis to stay close to their support systems — a factor he said plays a significant role in recovery.

“That’s huge for working with them to deal with whatever they have got going on,” he said.

The crisis care concept is not new, Whelchel said. Pennington County's existing Care Campus has been around since about 2012, and utilizes the same vision of gathering services in one place to work together to provide appropriate care at an appropriate time for those that need it.

The existing eight beds will remain short-term, where people can stay up to 24 hours. The new 16-bed facility, however, will allow people to stay up to five days.

“Traditionally, what we find, is in that first three to five days is where we can really help folks and get things corrected and on the right path — get them connected with other services,” Whelchel said.

In his 34 years of law enforcement, Whelchel said he hasn’t seen one component more important than surrounding yourself with support. That component will be a reality with the Crisis Stabilization Unit. By eliminating the need to separate friends and family at facilities across the state, “they can step up and be a part of that help,” he said.

The facility is not just for those dealing with law enforcement, he said, anyone can walk in.

“And that’s truly a win for everybody,” he said.

A county-owned facility, Behavioral Management Systems — the same service that currently runs the Crisis Care Center at the Care Campus — will run the facility and provide qualified mental health professionals working 24/7. The county will take care of the facility.

The same partnerships will also remain in place. In addition to Behavior Management Systems, the Rapid City Police Department, Health and Human Services, and the sheriff’s office will partner to support it.

Whelchel said the Crisis Stabilization Unit will serve as a model for the rest of the state and neighboring states, with several already slated for East River.

“We’re the ones who brought this up,” he said. “This is going to be very successful — not only for our partners that are involved in this, but for the folks who need this type of facility. It’s going to be life-changing for them.”

On Tuesday, the facility will have an official name, as well. Whelchel said they’ll bring a presentation before the Pennington County Commission for approval of the naming of the facility and a kickoff, of sorts, down the road to completion.

“We are very excited to get this open,” he said. “We all know what a huge need it’s gonna serve — more than just Rapid City or Pennington County. It’s really a western South Dakota facility, which is going to be very beneficial for the communities around us, also.”