Pennington County commissioners approved continuing setting a date for public hearings regarding Croell Inc.'s applications for mining and construction permits.
Croell has applied for a construction and mining permit to operate Perli Pit Quarry, 13840 U.S. Highway 16, south of Rapid City near Bear Country USA. Previous attempts to expand the mine have proven controversial.
The hearings will be heard sometime after May 8. A follow-up press release from the county says that it's due to scheduling conflicts.
That cancels the hearings that had been scheduled for 3 p.m. March 14 and 9 a.m. March 15 before the Planning Commission. According to the news release, the Planning Commission will reschedule the hearings at its Jan. 28 meeting, which starts at 9 a.m. in the County Administration Building.
The Board of Commissioners will reschedule the hearing at its Feb. 5 meeting, which starts at 9 a.m. in the County Administration Building.