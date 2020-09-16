 Skip to main content
Cromwell announces candidacy for District 35 House seat
Cromwell announces candidacy for District 35 House seat

Pat Cromwell

Pat Cromwell

Pat Cromwell is a Democratic candidate for state Representative in District 35, which consists of Rapid Valley, most of Box Elder and North Rapid east of Maple Avenue.

"I'm running because we need legislators who promote the public health," Cromwell said in a news release. "People with debilitating conditions can't work full-time. If we expanded health coverage to all families, we'd be more productive."

Cromwell supports the two marijuana measures on the November ballot.

"My father was a Korean War veteran who suffered horribly from neuropathy and chronic pain at the end of his life. Access to legal marijuana is a holistic and less addictive alternative to opiates for people like my father. Colorado benefits from tax revenue from marijuana sales, and South Dakota could benefit, too."

Cromwell lobbied successfully to get CBD removed from the list of controlled substances in South Dakota.

Cromwell is supportive of early childhood education and public support for South Dakota's six universities. "Education is an investment in our future. We're one of the last states that doesn't support early childhood education."

Cromwell also believes that South Dakota should work closely with the nine Native American tribes in the state "as partners in good government."

Cromwell grew up on a farm near Draper and graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in sociology and child development.

She has been a social worker on the Pine Ridge reservation, worked for the Christian Children's Fund and the Northern Plains Native American Chemical Dependency Association as a consultant. She is married to Skip Fossen and has two grown sons and three grandchildren.

