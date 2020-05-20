Crow Creek tribal leaders sentenced in embezzlement case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A former chairwoman of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe and a council member have been sentenced in a tribal embezzlement scheme involving four others.

Together the six stole about $1 million in tribal money and assets from March 2014 through February 2019, U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons said Tuesday.

Former chairwoman Roxanne Sazue was sentenced to one month in prison, five months on home confinement and was ordered to pay $43,300 in restitution.

Former council member Tina Grey Owl was sentenced to five months in prison and five months home confinement. Restitution will be ordered at a later date, but officials said she stole about $192,000 from the tribe.

Both will serve two years of supervised release after their sentences.

Three other defendants were previously sentenced for their roles in the embezzlement scheme.

Roland Hawk Sr., former treasurer, was sentenced to 42 months of imprisonment and ordered to pay nearly $326,000 in restitution.

Former council member Francine Middletent was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $274,000 in restitution.