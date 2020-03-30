Cruce named head football coach at RC Central

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to lead the Cobbler football program. It's humbling to be chosen for the position as I know there were several great candidates” Cruce said. “I'm excited to meet the current staff and finish assembling the remainder of the coaching staff positions.

“Moving to the Black Hills area not only offers a great coaching opportunity, but it will also bring me closer to my family who resides in Rapid City. I'm eager to get started and meet the team when the opportunity arrives. I know I have a lot to learn about the area and our opponents, and I'm excited and honored to begin the process.”

Cruse takes over a Central football program that went winless during an injury-riddled 2019 season under head coach Erik Iverson. The Cobblers dropped their first three games by a total of 15 points and had a narrow 32-27 loss to crosstown rival Rapid City Stevens later in the season.

Iverson finished his three-year tenure as the Cobblers head coach with a 6-23 win-loss record.

“Coach Cruce is going to be a fantastic addition to Rapid City Central,” Bauer said. “He is an achiever that is not afraid to put in the hours it takes to be competitive at the AAA level while understanding and embracing the importance of strength and conditioning. Most importantly, he knows how to build relationships along with being a positive role model and mentoring kids both on the field and in the classroom. He is a genuine, humble, positive, extremely hard worker that will fit in great with the culture we are working to build in Cobbler Athletics. I’m beyond excited for Coach Cruce to get to Rapid City and begin putting his mark on the Cobbler Football program.”

