Cruce named head football coach at RC Central

Rapid City Central activities director Jordan Bauer announced Monday the hiring of Neal Cruce as the next head football coach for the Cobblers pending school board approval.
"Coach Cruce is the complete package. He has a proven track record of getting programs back on track, he brings a robust knowledge of the game, tremendous leadership skills, and possesses an unmatched passion to serve as the next leader for the Cobbler football program," Bauer said. "We can't wait to work with Neal and we welcome him and his family to the community of Rapid City, Rapid City Central and the Cobbler family."
Cruce, a native of Casey, Ken., has been coaching football for 14 years in Tennessee and Missouri and is 39-35 overall as a head coach.
In 2012 Cruce served as an assistant coach at Obion County Central High School in Troy, Tenn. He then took over as the head coach at Hayti High School in Hayti, Mo., where he had four successful seasons and compiled a 30-16 record and four playoff appearances, including an appearance in the Class 1, District 1 championship game.
Cruce has spent the past three years in Loretto, Tenn., as the head football coach where he took over a team that had lost 19 straight games and was rebuilding the program into a competitive team in the conference. Loretto was 9-21 overall under Cruce.
Cruce is a three-time coach of the year recipient in 2010, 2016 (district and region coach of the year) and received the Times Daily Program Achievement award in 2018.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity to lead the Cobbler football program. It's humbling to be chosen for the position as I know there were several great candidates” Cruce said. “I'm excited to meet the current staff and finish assembling the remainder of the coaching staff positions.
“Moving to the Black Hills area not only offers a great coaching opportunity, but it will also bring me closer to my family who resides in Rapid City. I'm eager to get started and meet the team when the opportunity arrives. I know I have a lot to learn about the area and our opponents, and I'm excited and honored to begin the process.”
Cruse takes over a Central football program that went winless during an injury-riddled 2019 season under head coach Erik Iverson. The Cobblers dropped their first three games by a total of 15 points and had a narrow 32-27 loss to crosstown rival Rapid City Stevens later in the season.
Iverson finished his three-year tenure as the Cobblers head coach with a 6-23 win-loss record.
“Coach Cruce is going to be a fantastic addition to Rapid City Central,” Bauer said. “He is an achiever that is not afraid to put in the hours it takes to be competitive at the AAA level while understanding and embracing the importance of strength and conditioning. Most importantly, he knows how to build relationships along with being a positive role model and mentoring kids both on the field and in the classroom. He is a genuine, humble, positive, extremely hard worker that will fit in great with the culture we are working to build in Cobbler Athletics. I’m beyond excited for Coach Cruce to get to Rapid City and begin putting his mark on the Cobbler Football program.”
