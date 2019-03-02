Oyate Okolakiciye Prevention Coalition and Youth & Family Services are hosting Cultural Awareness Training led by Dee Le Beau-Hein from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, at the Days Inn, 725 Jackson Blvd in Rapid City.
Cost is $10 per person, due upon registration. Lunch will be provided. Continuing education credits are available.
Topics covered by this training will include values and beliefs within a traditional family system, tribal and political structures, socioeconomics on a reservation, and differences from rural to urban areas.
For registration information, email wcummings@youthandfamilyservices.org or call 605-342-4789.