Custer, Black Hills communities receive DENR infrastructure loans

He said the district told residents their water rates would increase to help repair the roads in the neighborhood.

“They already said they won’t put construction machines on Blue Belle, which is one of the worst streets over here,” he said. “The first year we lived here, they fixed it, then it was already back to the way it was.”

Salisbury said he feels like the sanitary district is trying to stay out of the public’s eye.

“It’s hard to get straight answers from them,” he said.

He said it’s not a surprise to not have heard about the DENR loan from the sanitary district.

The City of Custer received a DENR loan for $1,539,000 to make wastewater improvements. According to the application, the existing force main experienced multiple breaks in recent months and is in critical condition.

Custer Mayor Corbin Herman said this loan is for the first of three phases in the improvements. The total project is estimated to cost $12 million.