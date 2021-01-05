 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Custer County deputy shoots man in home after woman calls 911 asking for help
alert top story

Custer County deputy shoots man in home after woman calls 911 asking for help

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash Logo

A Custer County deputy shot and injured a man on Sunday evening after the man refused to drop a gun and pointed it at him, according to two law enforcement agencies. 

The shooting occurred after a woman called 911 around 9:17 p.m. and requested help at her home in Custer, according to a news release from Sheriff Marty Mechaley. The call was disconnected before she explained what she needed. 

The woman appeared to be requesting medical help, said Tim Bormann, spokesman for the Attorney General's Office. 

A deputy arrived and the woman let him into the home, Mechaley said. A man inside the house was holding a firearm and refused to drop it after the deputy and woman told him to do so.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The man raised and pointed the firearm at the deputy and the deputy responding by shooting him, according to Mechaley and Bormann.

Deputies began providing medical aid until an ambulance arrived to take him to a Monument Health facility, Mechaley said. The injuries appear to be non-life threatening, Bormann said. 

Body camera footage has been turned over to the investigating agencies — the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation at the Attorney General's Office, both officials said. The deputy is on administrative leave pursuant to the sheriff’s office policy.

DCI will release its findings in a written document and Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will decide whether the shooting was justified or not. Law enforcement agencies do not typically release videos or photos of the incidents. 

Mechaley and Bormann declined to identify the deputy or the man he shot, saying the case is under investigation and more information will be released later. ​

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Terry Peak Ski Area opens for the season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News