Custer County deputy shoots man in home after woman calls 911 asking for help

A Custer County deputy shot and injured a man on Sunday evening after the man refused to drop a gun and pointed it at him, according to two law enforcement agencies.
The shooting occurred after a woman called 911 around 9:17 p.m. and requested help at her home in Custer, according to a news release from Sheriff Marty Mechaley. The call was disconnected before she explained what she needed.
The woman appeared to be requesting medical help, said Tim Bormann, spokesman for the Attorney General's Office.
A deputy arrived and the woman let him into the home, Mechaley said. A man inside the house was holding a firearm and refused to drop it after the deputy and woman told him to do so.
The man raised and pointed the firearm at the deputy and the deputy responding by shooting him, according to Mechaley and Bormann.
Deputies began providing medical aid until an ambulance arrived to take him to a Monument Health facility, Mechaley said. The injuries appear to be non-life threatening, Bormann said.
Body camera footage has been turned over to the investigating agencies — the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation at the Attorney General's Office, both officials said. The deputy is on administrative leave pursuant to the sheriff’s office policy.
DCI will release its findings in a written document and Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will decide whether the shooting was justified or not. Law enforcement agencies do not typically release videos or photos of the incidents.
Mechaley and Bormann declined to identify the deputy or the man he shot, saying the case is under investigation and more information will be released later.
