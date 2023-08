The Custer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a car involved in a hit-and-run north of Crazy Horse.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, there was an injury accident on U.S. 16/385 just north of Crazy Horse involving a black car and a motorcycle.

The car did not stop following the accident and continued traveling northbound.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or anyone with additional information should contact the Custer County Sheriff's Office at (605) 673-8176.